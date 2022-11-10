Raiders LB Blake Martinez Retires From NFL After 7 Seasons by SportsGrid 34 minutes ago

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez has retired from the NFL after seven seasons, per the team’s Twitter.

Congrats on your retirement, @big__blake50! And good luck on your new journey. ☠️ pic.twitter.com/GeNF5Ej3H6 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 10, 2022

At just 28 years old, this is quite abrupt as Martinez had 11 combined tackles and played 91 percent of Las Vegas’s defensive snaps on Sunday. Martinez was confusingly cut by the New York Giants prior to the start of the season and was swept up by the Raiders where he played just four games. From a Raiders perspective, it goes from bad to worse as they now lose a starting linebacker following the placement of Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on the injured reserve. Las Vegas currently sits at 2-6 in the cellar of the AFC West.

In seven seasons, Martinez has made 706 total combined tackles, 22 pass deflections, and four forced fumbles. He led the league in tackles with 144 in 2017 with the Green Bay Packers.

