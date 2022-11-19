Ravens' Lamar Jackson Questionable Sunday vs. Panthers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) officially listed as questionable for Sunday against the #Panthers though John Harbaugh said he expects him to play. TE Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) also questionable though he practiced fully today. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 18, 2022

Jackson is dealing with an illness that is not COVID-19-related. Although he is listed as questionable, head coach John Harbaugh stated Friday that he does expect Jackson to start Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers.

Gus Edwards is also listed as questionable due to hamstring and knee injuries. Edwards was able to put in limited practices all week, and he could be a true game-time decision.

The Ravens did get some good injury news this week, however, as tight end Mark Andrews is dealing with a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the Raven’s last game before their bye week, but he put in a full practice Friday and seems likely to play Sunday.