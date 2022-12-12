49ers QB Brock Purdy (Oblique) Expected to Play Thursday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to profootballtalk, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to play Thursday against NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks.

Purdy suffered an oblique injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but managed to play through it. The 22-year-old was thoroughly impressive, completing 16-of-21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, with an additional running score, as the Niners won their sixth straight game.

Purdy, who was replaced in the fourth quarter of the blowout win, addressed the injury with reporters postgame, saying:

“Yeah, I mean, we’ll see how it goes this week. Just felt a little tight at the end, just from taking some hits. But honestly, man, like if I needed to play throughout the rest of the game, I definitely would have. So, I’m going to get some treatment on it and be ready to roll.”

Purdy is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, but his comments would indicate he’s not dealing with anything significant.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the 49ers as -3.5 road favorites on the spread and -186 on the moneyline.