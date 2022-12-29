49ers WR Deebo Samuel Practices on Thursday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle) participated in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel is back at practice in early open portion on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/Xaykf1zCWj — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 29, 2022

Samuel has missed out on the past two games for the Niners, but they have such an abundance of riches at skill positions that San Francisco has taken his absence in stride, extending their current win streak to eight games. That being said, having Deebo’s dynamism and playmaking ability back in time for the postseason is always a welcoming sign.

In 2022, Samuel has made 54 receptions on 91 targets for 612 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He has also attempted 41 rushes for 228 yards and three rushing touchdowns on the year. Keep an eye out for if Samuel can put up another practice session on Friday.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

The San Francisco 49ers are currently 9.5-point favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.