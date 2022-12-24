Aaron Jones will Play Sunday for the Green Bay Packers
Aaron Jones will play Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers’ official website reports.
Jones has been dealing with a knee injury off and on for a few weeks. He did have 21 touches for 126 yards and a touchdown as the Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.
Jones has been limited in practice all week but is not listed on the injury report heading into the Christmas Day game versus the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
This game’s script could be completely different from the one Monday night versus the Rams. The Dolphins are likely to put up points that could force the Packers to rely on the right arm of Aaron Rodgers and not the legs of Jones to win this game.
The Packers are +3.5-point underdogs (-105) versus the Dolphins in this contest and are +160 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 49.5, over (-118), and under (-104). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.