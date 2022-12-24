Aaron Jones will Play Sunday for the Green Bay Packers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Aaron Jones will play Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers’ official website reports.

Jones has been dealing with a knee injury off and on for a few weeks. He did have 21 touches for 126 yards and a touchdown as the Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

Jones has been limited in practice all week but is not listed on the injury report heading into the Christmas Day game versus the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

This game’s script could be completely different from the one Monday night versus the Rams. The Dolphins are likely to put up points that could force the Packers to rely on the right arm of Aaron Rodgers and not the legs of Jones to win this game.