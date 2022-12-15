Bahamas Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. UAB Betting Preview and Insights

Bowl Season kicks off on Friday and we are here to prepare you for the loads of action to come over the next few weeks. We open things up with the Bahamas Bowl as the Miami Ohio RedHawks will take on the UAB Blazers in Nassau.

Bahamas Bowl Game Information

Date: Thursday, December 16th, 2022 | Game Time: 11:30 am ET

Venue: Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas | How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Miami (OH) (6-6) | UAB (6-6) Spread: UAB -10.5 | Moneyline: MIA +310 â FRES -400 | Total: 45.5

It’s an international showdown out in the Bahamas as the MAC and C-USA lock horns yet again in the Caribbean at the Bahamas Bowl. Last year’s edition of the game saw Middle Tennessee take down Toledo in a 31-24 victory. Friday will be the first all-time meeting between the two schools.

After a 3-5 start, things looked bleak for Miami Ohio’s chances at a bowl game. But in their final four games, the RedHawks ripped off three victories to become bowl eligible, setting up Friday’s matchup. It’s the third bowl appearance in the past three seasons for the program.

UAB didn’t quite reach expectations in 2022, but making a bowl is a start for first-year head coach Bryant Vincent. This marks their fifth bowl in six seasons for the program, an amazing feat since its return from extinction back in 2017 when the team was cut by the university.

UAB has also been a brutal team to back in 2022. The Blazers finished the regular season just 4-8 against the number. As for Miami Ohio, they were a cash cow on unders this season. The RedHawks have gone 9-3 to the under in 2022 and are the major reason for such a low total of 45.5 in Friday’s big game.

Brett Gabbert (MOH) has a passer rating of 161.3 with 7-10 yards to go (282.0 Pass Attempts) since last season — 10th best among FBS Quarterbacks ; Average: 137.2

(282.0 Pass Attempts) — ; Jack Coldiron (MOH) has 6 first down receptions in the 4th quarter this season — tied for 8th most among FBS Tight Ends

— Miami (OH) QBs have rushed for 213 yards in close and late situations this season — most among FBS Teams

— Miami (OH) has allowed 18 rushing TDs on 130 carries (7.2 Carries Per TD) in the Red Zone since last season — 3rd best among Non-Power 5 Teams ; Average: 4.8

(7.2 Carries Per TD) — ; Brett Gabbert (MOH) has averaged 17.0 yards per completion (1,939 yards/114 completions) on 1st down since last season — best among FBS Quarterbacks ; Average: 12.6âº