Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Buccaneers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, per the team’s Twitter.

This will be back-to-back absences for Hurst due to the calf injury. He left early in Week 13’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs and hasn’t seen practice since. He wasn’t placed on injured reserve, so Hurst should see the field again before the conclusion of the regular season. Keep an eye out for the tight end’s status early next week at practice as Cincinnati gears up for a Week 16 tilt with the New England Patriots.

In 2022, Hurst has 48 receptions on 63 targets for 400 yards and two touchdowns in 12 starts. With Hurst sidelined, it’ll likely be Mitchell Wilcox who starts against the Bucs.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals are 3.5-point favorites against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, with the total set at 44.5 per the FanDuel Sportsbook.