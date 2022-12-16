Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Questionable vs. Broncos by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos, per Howard Balzer of PHNX.

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown (illness) was limited Friday and is questionable. Kliff Kingsbury said: "He’s better. He came out today and kinda toughed it out. But I’m hoping in the next 48 hours, he’ll feel better and can go full-go on Sunday." — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) December 16, 2022

The 25-year-old was able to get in a limited practice on Friday, which is a good sign for his potential availability on Sunday. Unfortunately, his fantasy value took a decent hit on Monday when Kyler Murray tore his ACL, leaving the offense with Colt McCoy under center. Keep an eye out for Brown’s game status leading up to Sunday.

In 2022, Brown has 53 receptions on 80 targets for 565 yards and three touchdowns in eight starts. If he does not suit up, A.J. Green and Robbie Anderson would be next in line to fill his role.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are 1.5-point favorites against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, with the total set at 36.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.