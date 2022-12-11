Cowboys Win Ugly After Scaring Bettors (Especially Those With Parlays) Dallas entered as a 17-point home favorite by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

The Dallas Cowboys walked onto the turf at AT&T Stadium on Sunday as a 17-point favorite, and walked off with an incredibly ugly victory over the one-win Houston Texans.

Ezekiel Elliott crossed the goal line on a two-yard run with 41 seconds left to lift Dallas to a 27-23 comeback win.

And while the Week 14 contest probably doesn’t leave a great taste for Mike McCarthy’s team, there’s no doubt the 10-win Cowboys will find solace given the end result. Bettors who took the Cowboys moneyline, especially those who included Dallas as part of a multi-leg parlay, certainly feel the same way.

DraftKings Sportsbook revealed Sunday how 90% of the moneyline bets were on the Cowboys, which represented 60% of the handle. PointsBet Sportsbook also shared how 95% of moneyline bets and 92% of the moneyline handle were on the Cowboys.

Given that Dallas was a massive favorite at -2100 at DraftKings, it won’t be overly profitable to bet them individually. That’s why many creating parlays might have included Dak Prescott and company with the expectation of an easy win to make their end payout more profitable. It certainly wasn’t easy, but Dallas saved those bettors and ensured it wasn’t the losing leg.