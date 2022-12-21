Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/21
Date: 12/21/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open +11.5   -110   O 224.5   -110    +480  
 Current +11.5   -110    224.5   -110    +500  
Brooklyn Nets  Open -11.5   -110   U 224.5   -110    -650  
 Current -11.5   -110   224.5   -110    -700  
Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Jordan Poole   19.3 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   18.1 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. PF  Draymond Green   8.4 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
4. C  Kevon Looney   6.5 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. PF  Jonathan Kuminga   7.4 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SG  Moses Moody   5.0 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

Brooklyn Nets

1. SF  Kevin Durant   30.4 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   26.1 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.6 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. PG  Ben Simmons   8.2 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
5. SF  Royce ONeale   9.0 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
6. PF  Yuta Watanabe   8.1 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 20 NY +6.0 221.5 132-94
Sun, Dec 18 TOR +6.0 224.0 126-110
Fri, Dec 16 PHI +9.0 221.5 118-106
Wed, Dec 14 IND -1.5 238.0 125-119
Tue, Dec 13 MIL +2.5 232.0 128-111

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 18 DET -8.0 228.0 124-121
Fri, Dec 16 TOR +0.5 224.5 119-116
Mon, Dec 12 WAS -6.0 227.5 112-100
Sat, Dec 10 IND +8.0 226.0 136-133
Fri, Dec 09 ATL -7.5 233.0 120-116
Betting Insights:
  • The Brooklyn Nets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors since the start of 2020/2021
