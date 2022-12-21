Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/21

Date: 12/21/2022 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Golden State Warriors Open +11.5 -110 O 224.5 -110 +480 Current +11.5 -110 224.5 -110 +500 Brooklyn Nets Open -11.5 -110 U 224.5 -110 -650 Current -11.5 -110 224.5 -110 -700

Golden State Warriors Projected Lineups: 1. PG Jordan Poole 19.3 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists 2. SG Klay Thompson 18.1 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 3. PF Draymond Green 8.4 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists 4. C Kevon Looney 6.5 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists 5. PF Jonathan Kuminga 7.4 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 6. SG Moses Moody 5.0 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists Brooklyn Nets 1. SF Kevin Durant 30.4 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 2. PG Kyrie Irving 26.1 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists 3. C Nicolas Claxton 11.6 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 4. PG Ben Simmons 8.2 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists 5. SF Royce ONeale 9.0 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists 6. PF Yuta Watanabe 8.1 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Golden State Warriors DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Dec 20 NY +6.0 221.5 132-94 Sun, Dec 18 TOR +6.0 224.0 126-110 Fri, Dec 16 PHI +9.0 221.5 118-106 Wed, Dec 14 IND -1.5 238.0 125-119 Tue, Dec 13 MIL +2.5 232.0 128-111 Last 5 Against The Spread: Brooklyn Nets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Dec 18 DET -8.0 228.0 124-121 Fri, Dec 16 TOR +0.5 224.5 119-116 Mon, Dec 12 WAS -6.0 227.5 112-100 Sat, Dec 10 IND +8.0 226.0 136-133 Fri, Dec 09 ATL -7.5 233.0 120-116