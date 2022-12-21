Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/21
Date: 12/21/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Golden State Warriors
|Open
|+11.5
|-110
|O 224.5
|-110
|+480
|Current
|+11.5
|-110
|224.5
|-110
|+500
|Brooklyn Nets
|Open
|-11.5
|-110
|U 224.5
|-110
|-650
|Current
|-11.5
|-110
|224.5
|-110
|-700
Projected Lineups:
Golden State Warriors
|1.
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|19.3 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Klay Thompson
|18.1 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Draymond Green
|8.4 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
|4.
|C
|Kevon Looney
|6.5 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Jonathan Kuminga
|7.4 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Moses Moody
|5.0 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
Brooklyn Nets
|1.
|SF
|Kevin Durant
|30.4 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Kyrie Irving
|26.1 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
|3.
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|11.6 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Ben Simmons
|8.2 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Royce ONeale
|9.0 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Yuta Watanabe
|8.1 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Golden State Warriors
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Dec 20
|NY
|+6.0
|221.5
|132-94
|Sun, Dec 18
|TOR
|+6.0
|224.0
|126-110
|Fri, Dec 16
|PHI
|+9.0
|221.5
|118-106
|Wed, Dec 14
|IND
|-1.5
|238.0
|125-119
|Tue, Dec 13
|MIL
|+2.5
|232.0
|128-111
Brooklyn Nets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, Dec 18
|DET
|-8.0
|228.0
|124-121
|Fri, Dec 16
|TOR
|+0.5
|224.5
|119-116
|Mon, Dec 12
|WAS
|-6.0
|227.5
|112-100
|Sat, Dec 10
|IND
|+8.0
|226.0
|136-133
|Fri, Dec 09
|ATL
|-7.5
|233.0
|120-116
Betting Insights:
- The Brooklyn Nets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors since the start of 2020/2021