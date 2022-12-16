Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Start Sunday vs. Lions by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is back under center. According to ESPN.com, Wilson will start Sunday’s contest against the Detroit Lions at Metlife Stadium.

The 23-year-old replaces injured starter Mike White, who has yet to be cleared for contact after suffering a rib injury in last week’s 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Wilson lost his starting job and was demoted to third-string after Week 11’s disastrous performance versus the New England Patriots, in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 yards. The former second-overall pick was also heavily criticized for his lack of accountability postgame when he said he felt the offense did not let the defense down.

Since then, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he has noticed a change in Wilson, and the BYU alum was recently elevated to backup quarterback.

While White has performed admirably, Wilson has a prime opportunity to show he still has the tools to be the franchise’s future at the position.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jets as +1.5 underdogs on the spread and +104 on the moneyline.