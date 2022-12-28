Josh McDaniels Might Have Delivered Derek Carr Bettors Bad Beat The last two weeks will be a long sweat by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

There are two weeks left in the NFL regular season, and those with season-long bets are hoping their tickets can pay out. But Josh McDaniels gave some a potential bad beat.

The Raiders announced Derek Carr will be shut down for the final stretch of the season and former New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start in his place. Undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will serve as the backup.

Las Vegas reportedly is doing this to keep the ninth-year QB healthy for a potential trade this offseason, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. But the decision from McDaniels has created a long sweat for Carr bettors.

The 31-year-old opened the season with 30-1 odds to lead the NFL in interceptions at some sportsbooks, according to Action Network. He is the current leader at 14 heading into Week 16. This means a $100 bet pays out $3,100.

Matt Ryan, Josh Allen and Davis Mills are tied for second at 13, and Dak Prescott and Joe Burrow are behind them at 12, which means those still hanging onto the bet at 30-1 will have to hope for a clean game for the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively. The Indianapolis Colts have turned to Nick Foles, so it’s unlikely Ryan will do any damage.

The randomness of interceptions will make it difficult for those quarterbacks to not accidentally make a mistake, and with three of them on playoff teams with something to play for, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see high pass rates.

Those with an Allen ticket also are in for a sweat as the Bills QB was 25-1 to lead the league in interceptions before the season, according to Action Network. This means a $100 bet pays out $2,600. Buffalo has clinched the AFC East, but it likely wants the No. 1 seed in the AFC, so the Bills unlikely are to sit their starters until they do so.