Lions 1st Round Pick Jameson Williams Debuts vs. Jaguars by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Eleven months after he tore his ACL in the National Championship game, Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut. The Detroit Lions drafted the wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the expectation that Williams would miss most of the upcoming season.

However, Williams’s rehabilitation progressed better than expected, and now the Alabama Crimson Tide alum will take to the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.

As noted by Ian Rapoport, the Lions plan on easing Williams into a full workload, meaning he’ll be on a minimal snap count against the Jags.

#Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams will make his debut against the #Jaguars, but he’s expected to be on a very limited snap count, per me and @RapSheet. They’ll ease him in 11 months after his torn ACL. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 4, 2022

Last year, Williams had a breakout campaign with the Crimson Tide, going for 1,572 receiving yards on 79 catches. He will eventually eat into Amon-Ra St. Brown’s target share, but for now, he has a limited fantasy ceiling until he gets up to game speed.

The roster adjustment didn’t move the Lions in the betting market, where they remain -1.5 home chalk, per FanDuel Sportsbook.