Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. Connecticut Betting Preview and Insights by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Get your best ball shined up, those slippy shoes on, and your wrist brace dusted off because we’re finally going bowling! After a couple of weeks without full slates of college football, Bowl Season is here, and we are getting you ready by previewing every game. Here we head to South Carolina for the third version of the Myrtle Beach Bowl as the Marshall Thundering Herd hooks up with the Connecticut Huskies for a clash in Conway.

Myrtle Beach Bowl Game Information

Date: Monday, December 19, 2022, | Game Time: 2:30 pm ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway S.C | How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Marshall (8-4) | Connecticut (6-6) Spread: MRSH -11.5 | Moneyline: MRSH -465 – FRES +350 | Total: 40.5

A pair of programs will renew bowl acquaintances on Monday afternoon. The Huskies haven’t gone bowling since 2015 when they met up with, guess who, this very Marshall Thundering Herd program. Not that it puts much meaning on today’s matchup, but Marshall took that St. Petersburg Bowl after defeating UConn 16-10.

A low-scoring game could be on the menu once again as we fast forward to 2022. The Thundering Herd has stampeded over opposing offenses all season as one of the best Ds in the nation. Marshall ranked seventh nationally, giving up just 16.2 points per game. They also ranked second in opponent yards per carry (2.8), fifth in rushing yards allowed per game (88.8), fourth in passing completion percentage allowed (52.7), and fifth in interceptions per game (1.3). They really couldn’t have asked for a better opponent to snap their three-bowl losing streak than the offensively challenged Huskies.

UConn put up a stretch of five wins in six games down the stretch, but no thanks to their scoring prowess. Putting up just 19.8 points per game, the Huskies rank 115th in FBS in scoring offense, and while they have weapons, it hasn’t always translated into points on the board. UConn has a strong rushing attack but is more of a plodding, chew-clock kind of offense.

The Huskies reeled off seven straight covers down the stretch while going under five straight times over that same span of games. Marshall covered three of their final four games to close out the regular season. The Herd also showed a propensity toward lower-scoring games, thanks to their stingy D. Marshall had a stretch of six straight and seven of eight unders down the stretch.

The “away” side will look to snap a three-bowl losing streak as the Herd haven’t won one since 2018 when they took the Gasparilla Bowl over the South Florida Bulls. Despite the skid, Marshall’s bowl resume is impressive, making the postseason in 11 of the past 14 seasons and appearing in six straight bowl games.

Marshall is 6-1 (.857) when having a turnover margin within one of the opposing team since the 2021 season — tied for 4th-best in FBS ; Average: .497

— ; Marshall is 8-1 (.800) when allowing less than 5 explosive passes since the 2021 season — tied for 14th-best in FBS ; Average: .559

— ; Marshall has allowed a Completion Pct of just 50% (93 completions/185 attempts) in the 1st half this season — 2nd best in FBS ; Average: 61%

(93 completions/185 attempts) — ; Marshall WRs have caught 28 of 41 passes (68% Reception Pct) in the Red Zone since last season — 2nd best among FBS Teams ; Average: 53%

— ; Marshall has allowed a passer rating of just 104.2 (364.0 Pass Attempts) this season — 4th best in FBS ; Average: 130.7

UConn has allowed 6 touchdowns on 184 completions (30.7 Completions Per TD) this season — best in FBS ; Average: 12.5

(30.7 Completions Per TD) — ; UConn opponents has averaged 49.3 Passing Attempts per TD (296 Pass Attempts/6 Passing TDs) this season — 2nd best in FBS ; Average: 20.7

(296 Pass Attempts/6 Passing TDs) — ; UConn opponents has averaged 12.5 Passing Attempts per TD (25 Pass Attempts/2 Passing TDs) in the Red Zone this season — 2nd best among Non-Power 5 Teams ; Average: 3.9

(25 Pass Attempts/2 Passing TDs) — ; UConn has one interception, and 2 TD passes allowed in the Red Zone this season — 2nd best among Non-Power 5 Teams ; Average: 9.3

— ; UConn opponents has averaged 12.5 Passing Attempts per TD (25 Pass Attempts/2 Passing TDs) in the Red Zone this season — 2nd best in FBS ; Average: 4.0