NFL Odds: Prop Bets To Consider On Christmas Eve Slate It's time to play the matchups by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago

It’s the holiday season, and the NFL is celebrating with a monster slate on Christmas Eve.

There are 11 games slated to take place on Dec. 24, with some of the best teams in the league playing for playoff positioning, and plenty of bubble teams just looking for a spot at the dance.

The NFL usually likes to schedule divisional games during the final two weeks of the season, meaning Week 16 is full of games between opponents who aren’t super familiar with each other. NFL teams obviously play everyone, but with some matchups that happen only once every few years, this is a good time to practice playing the matchups when betting.

So, here are five prop bets to consider with prices courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Josh Allen anytime scorer +135

Allen is facing a Chicago Bears defense that just happens to be one of the worst in the NFL in red zone percentage. Chicago allows 64% of its opponents trips to the red zone to wind up in a touchdown. Allen, well he’s pretty good at getting the ball across the goal line. The 26-year-old has six rushing touchdowns on the season, helping the Buffalo Bills secure a touchdown on 60% of their chances to the red zone. After blowing up their defense at the trade deadline, the Bears may struggle to keep Allen contained on Saturday.

Daniel Jones Over 221.5 passing yards -115

The Minnesota Vikings pass defense is the worst in the NFL. This has everything to do with them, and almost nothing to do with what we think of Jones’ abilities as a passer. The Vikings have allowed Jared Goff, Mac Jones, Teddy Bridgewater and Mike White to all eclipse 300 yards passing this season — good enough to make anyone feel good that Daniel Jones and the New York Giants can do some damage through the air in the Week 16 matchup.

Brian Robinson Jr. Under 44.5 rushing yards -115

Robinson has come on strong the last five weeks, averaging 4.71 yards per carry and 86.6 yards per game over that stretch. Unfortunately for fans of the Washington Commanders, he’ll be facing the San Francisco 49ers defense this week. The 49ers have the NFL’s best run defense, allowing under 75 yards per game. In splitting carries with Antonio Gibson and Tyler Heinicke, it will be tough for Robinson to surpass his total.

Dalvin Cook Over 76.5 rushing yards -120

Betting on Cook to hit his rushing total is the same thing as betting on prime Adam Dunn to make contact with a baseball. You’re either going to see him hit it with ease, or strike out on three pitches. The veteran running back has six games with 90 yards or more rushing on the season. He also has four games where he’s failed to surpass 50 yards rushing. We’re taking a swing with this one, betting that he can take advantage of the New York Giants‘ poor rush defense.

Rhamondre Stevenson Over 60.5 rushing yards -125

Stevenson is a one-man offense at this point. The Patriots’ Pro Bowl snub is more of an all-purpose back, but he should get plenty of looks on the ground against the Cincinnati Bengals. After rushing for 172 yards against Las Vegas in Week 15, and starting the ugliest play the NFL has seen all season, it’s easy to see ‘Mondre running hard in Week 16.