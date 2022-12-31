Patrik Laine won't Play Saturday for the Columbus Blue Jackets
Patrik Laine will not play Saturday for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Jeff Svoboda, the Blue Jackets team reporter, reports.
#CBJ head coach Brad Larsen said the team will not have Patrik Laine tomorrow vs. Chicago.— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 30, 2022
With three healthy goalies now on the roster, Larsen said the Jackets will have a discussion on where to go with that today.
Laine had missed the loss Thursday to the Islanders due to an illness, and now we know the exact nature of that illness. Laine has COVID-19. Laine has been somewhat of a disappointment this season with the Jackets. Not because of his production but because he has had a tough time staying healthy. Laine has nine goals in 20 games, which would put him on a pace for 36 goals over an entire season. However, his best ability does not seem to be availability.
The Blue Jackets will host the Chicago Blackhawks as the matinee game on New Year’s Eve. The Jackets are +172 (-1.5) on the puck line and -137 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.