Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker INACTIVE vs. Panthers by SportsGrid 21 minutes ago

According to Seattle Times Sports, Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker is inactive for Week 14’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The news comes as no surprise after Walker failed to practice all week due to an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury in the second quarter of last Sunday’s 27-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, finishing with three carries for 36 yards.

Seattle’s second-round pick in the 2022 draft, Walker, has thoroughly impressed in his debut season, recording 649 rushing yards on 138 carries and nine touchdowns.

The former Michigan State standout ascended to RB1 duties following the season-ending injury to teammate Rashaad Penny.

With Walker sidelined, Tony Jones and Travis Homer should split work in the backfield. Jones is expected to draw the start, although both he and Homer shape up as risky FLEX options in fantasy leagues.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Seahawks as -3.5 home favorites on the spread and -188 on the moneyline.