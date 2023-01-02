Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen Not Expected to Play vs. Falcons by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Per Sara Walsh of NFL Network, Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (knee) is not expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Asked if C Ryan Jensen's could play Sunday- Todd Bowles: "Not at this time, we'll see how the week goes."

Bowles said the pro bowler is working every day, but doesn't have more of an update on his availability to return. #gobucs #nflnetwork — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) January 2, 2023

Jensen suffered the knee injury in July and has not seen the field this season. The return of the 2021 Pro Bowler would be massive for an offensive line that has been banged up for a fair amount of 2022. It didn’t seem likely Jensen would return this weekend, as Tampa Bay may be resting plenty of starters on Sunday with the NFC South officially clinched. There may be some hope that he will be ready for a Wild Card matchup in two weeks, whomever that will be against.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently three-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.