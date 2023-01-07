Commanders' Brian Robinson won't Play Sunday vs. Cowboys
Brian Robinson won’t play Sunday for the Washington Commanders, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Washington game status vs. Dallas:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 6, 2023
OUT
DT Jonathan Allen
OL Saahdiq Charles
OT Cornelius Lucas
RB Brian Robinson
DE James Smith-Williams
CB Benjamin St-Juste
QUESTIONABLE
S Kam Curl
LB Jamin Davis
LB Nathan Gerry
G Andrew Norwell
Robinson has a knee injury that will end his season. Robinson has been an incredible story when you consider that he played at all after suffering gunshot wounds during the offseason. The Alabama alum will finish his rookie season with 797 yards rushing, 60 yards receiving, and three total touchdowns. Robinson will likely go into 2023 as the top running back for the Commanders.
The top RB coming into this season for the Commanders, Antonio Gibson, was placed on injured reserve Thursday due to a knee injury of his own. This means that Jonathan Williams and Jaret Patterson will handle the rushing load for the Commanders in their final game of the season Sunday versus the Dallas Cowboys. That game will see the debut of rookie quarterback Sam Howell.
The Commanders are +7-point underdogs (-110) versus the Cowboys on Sunday and are +265 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 40.5, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.