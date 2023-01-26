Eagles-49ers Picks: San Fran Defense Poised To Key NFC Title Game Upset? This should be a slugfest with two elite defenses involved by Travis Thomas 28 minutes ago

The NFL divisional round is behind us, and now we turn our attention to this weekend’s slate of conference championship games.

We’ve got three bets to make for the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, starting with the moneyline.

All betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers moneyline (+125)

In the divisional round, the Eagles looked about as impressive as it gets in their 38-7 drubbing of the rival New York Giants, while the 49ers survived a 19-12 rock fight against the Dallas Cowboys. Conventional wisdom suggests that it’s finally Philadelphia’s time. They have gone wire to wire as the NFC’s top team and QB Jalen Hurts appears to be healthy after being sidelined for two games with a shoulder injury late in the regular season. If anybody can give them problems at Lincoln Financial Field, though, it’s the 49ers. Although not as dominant as the Eagles, the 49ers have put up an impressive campaign of their own. They have now won an impressive 12 straight games. behind rookie sensation Brock Purdy. The young quarterback gets most of the headlines, but the truth is, the catalyst for this 49ers run has been a dominant defense. I have always believed in the saying that a good defense is portable. Although this game is in Philadelphia, and although the Eagles offense is flying high, I will bet on the better defense and take San Francisco to win outright at +125 available on DraftKings.

UNDER 46.5 points

My prediction for how this game will play out is that the Eagles will come out and take big shots down the field right away. The 49ers will withstand these big splash plays early and that will help neutralize that crazy Philadelphia crowd. After the early onslaught of energy wears off, this will be a low-scoring, defensive struggle. Both teams rank in the top 10 of the league in rushing so expect them both to try an impose their will. The Eagles have the advantage at the QB position as Jalen Hurts is a dual threat with both his arm and his legs. If the 49ers can slow down the Eagles run game, Hurts may be at a disadvantage if he’s just regulated to a pocket passer. Conversely, Purdy is only a rookie, so inexperience could play a big factor in his performance as well.

Deebo Samuel anytime touchdown (+160)

My final bet for the NFC title game is on Deebo Samuel, the player I believe will be an X-factor in this game. Last week in the divisional round against the Cowboys, the Niners wideout was shut down by the Dallas defense. He only finished with 56 all-purpose yards and no touchdowns. I’ll bet on the 49ers to make Deebo a priority this week against the Eagles. In his career against the Eagles, Samuel has nine catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns in two games. By design, he’ll have an uptick in targets and carries this week and that’s why I’ll bet on him to find the end zone at some point.