Family Spokesperson on Damar Hamlin: 'He's Fighting' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Jordon Rooney, a family spokesperson for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to provide an update on the 24-year-old’s condition.

“I can’t speak specifically on his medical condition,” said Rooney. “I will say that he’s fighting. He’s a fighter…The family is in good spirits. We’re honestly just taking it minute by minute, hour by hour.”

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Week 17’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Pittsburgh Panther standout was administered CPR on the field before he was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Rooney was also asked how Hamlin’s family is handling the devastating incident.

“His family is remarkable,” said Rooney. “They are a tremendous group of people. They’re strong. They’re supportive. They’re obviously worried. Damar is very close with his family.”

SportsGrid will continue to monitor and provide updates on the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and his family.