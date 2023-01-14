Isaiah McKenzie is Questionable to Play Sunday for the Buffalo Bills by SportsGrid 3 minutes ago

Isaiah McKenzie is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Buffalo Bills, Chris Brown of the Bills’ official website reports.

Jordan Phillips and Isaiah McKenzie both questionable for Sunday, everybody else good to go. #Bills pic.twitter.com/q3y4w0zu3W — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) January 13, 2023

McKenzie is dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him off the practice field this week. Whether or not McKenzie plays Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins could come right down to the wire, and we may not know for sure until the inactives are announced at 11:30 AM EST.

It could also come down to strategy by the Bills’ coaching staff. They likely know they will win this game versus a shorthanded Dolphins team with or without McKenzie, so why take a chance of him suffering a setback? They might keep him sidelined until the divisional round of the playoffs, when they will likely need him more.