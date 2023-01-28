NFC Championship Props: Target 49ers Aiyuk & Kittle by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

With just two games on the slate this Sunday, liquid markets like point spreads, totals, and moneylines are becoming more and more efficient. It feels time to turn our attention toward player props and more exotic derivative wagers for Conference Championship Weekend.

And thus, a pair of player props from the NFC Championship game as the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers face off Sunday afternoon for a spot in the Super Bowl. We target the Niners, who have some juicy overs you should be targeting among the action.

NFC Championship Game: San Francisco @ Philadelphia

49ers: Brandon Aiyuk OVER 46.5 Receiving Yards: Aiyuk has clearly found some rapport with Brock Purdy. In the seven games Purdy has been under center, Aiyuk has found the over five times.

The Eagles defense has also shown some slight weaknesses within the passing game this season. They have allowed a receiver to go over this total in 13 of 17 games, a 76% hit rate. The 49ers have been in plenty of favorable blowout spots this season that have kept them from throwing the football. In what should be a closer matchup, expect Aiyuk to have more opportunity to make some plays.

49ers: George Kittle OVER 3.5 Receptions: If there has been a bigger beneficiary than Aiyuk throughout Purdy’s run in San Francisco, it’s been tight end, George Kittle. So far, he has cleared this total in all but one of Purdy’s seven starts. He has seen at least five targets in four of his past five games, and until he shows that a team can slow him down, he’ll continue to feel like a solid bet for the over across the board.