NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Kraken Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two teams looking to finish the month strong will face off tonight, with the Calgary Flames visiting the Seattle Kraken.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Kraken have surprisingly outperformed the Flames, which is somewhat unexpected in just their second NHL season. After finishing near the bottom of the standings last year, the Kraken have taken a lot of people by surprise, with scoring depth and a solid backend.

This will be the third meeting of the season between these Pacific Division foes, which has seen the Kraken pick up a 5-4 victory, followed by the Flames posting a 3-2 win. The visiting Flames enter after posting a 5-3-2 record over their last ten games, while the Kraken are 7-2-1 over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Flames are expected to continue riding Daniel Vladar, while the Kraken should do the same with Martin Jones. The Flames netminder has a 10-4-4 record with a .904 save percentage, while Jones is 23-6-3 with a .895 save percentage. Neither stands out, but victories speak for themselves.

The Kraken sit in a tie atop the Pacific Division standings, playing well to close out the month. With Seattle’s moneyline at -118, it’s difficult to pass them up on this slate of games.

Best Bet: Kraken moneyline (-118)

The Kraken enter this matchup as the fourth highest scoring team in the NHL, while the Flames are 17th. Meanwhile, both teams are also middle-of-the-pack squads regarding goals allowed per game. Over the Flames’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in three, while the Kraken have also seen that in three. With question marks surrounding each team’s goalie situation, there’s likely some value in expecting another high-scoring affair. Lean towards the over six at -115.

Best Bet: Over six (-115)

Even though the Seattle Kraken have their fair share of goal scorers, they don’t have anyone that stands out as an elite point-getter. However, Andre Burakovsky has tallied 39 points in 46 games. The former Capital and Avalanche forward is listed at a very nice price of +260 to score tonight, and there’s definite value in backing that number.

Best Prop: Andre Burakovsky to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+260)