Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Questionable for Sunday vs. Bengals
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (wrist/shoulder) was very limited at practice today, and Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out.— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 5, 2023
A difficult spot for the Ravens as Sunday?s game vs. Cincinnati approaches. pic.twitter.com/KgEmnmAyZs
Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Huntley has “a really good chance to play on Sunday.” But with undrafted rookie Anthony Brown as the backup on Sunday, a less-than-fully healthy Huntley is certainly notable. The Ravens will need to win this game to send a potential rematch against Cincinnati in the Wild Card round to a coin toss to determine home-field.
In 2022, Huntley completed 67 percent of his passes for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions in six games. He has also attempted 43 rushes for 137 yards and a rushing touchdown on the year.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds
The Baltimore Ravens are 9.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with the total set at 39.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.