Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks Suffers Torn ACL, OUT for Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Still alive in the NFC playoff race, the Seattle Seahawks will be without one of their best defensive players. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, starting linebacker Jordyn Brooks suffered a torn ACL in the second quarter of Sunday’s 23-6 victory over the New York Jets and is out for the season.

#Seahawks standout LB Jordyn Brooks, who was taken quickly for a post-game MRI, was revealed to have suffered a torn ACL, source said. His season is over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2023

Seattle’s first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (27th overall), Brooks leads the team with 161 tackles while playing 94% of defensive snaps. He’s also tallied five pass deflections, one forced fumble, three tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

With Brooks’s injury occurring late in the season, the 25-year-old faces an uphill climb to be ready for the 2023 campaign. That puts the Seahawks in a potentially difficult position regarding whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option on Brooks’s contract for 2024.

Seattle needs a win over the Rams and a Packers loss to the Lions in Week 18 to clinch a postseason berth.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Seahawks as -6.5 favorites on the spread and -295 on the moneyline.