Wild Card Weekend: Ravens-Bengals Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Wild Card Weekend will feature a divisional tilt between AFC North rivals as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Ravens and Bengals split their season series but enter this matchup in entirely different situations. The Bengals have won eight straight and finished with a 6-1 home record, while the Ravens were 2-3 over their last five games, suffering two consecutive losses. These teams also finished their regular seasons against one another in Week 18, which saw the Bengals post a 27-16 victory.

Quarterback question marks surround the Ravens, putting them as sizable underdogs at +380 on the moneyline. Whoever starts at quarterback for the Ravens will be at a significant disadvantage, making it difficult to find value in this team.

Baltimore has done an excellent job of keeping AFC North matchups close, but will they be able to move the football in this one? We’re not so sure. The team has an offensive line that can bully teams in the trenches, but the Bengals’ defense was much better in the second half. They should be able to stack the box and not worry much about which Baltimore quarterback drops back in the pocket.

There’s no real value in backing the Bengals as significant favorites on the moneyline at -500, but that shouldn’t detract from considering the spread. The Bengals are 9.5-point home favorites, and the Ravens lack a quarterback that can go shot-for-shot with Cincinnati. Lay the points and side with the sizable home favorite on Sunday night.

Best Bet: Bengals 9.5 (-118)

AFC North tilts rarely provide high point totals, and this matchup is no different, set at 40.5. The Ravens’ offense isn’t promising without Lamar Jackson. Their implied team total is 14.5, compared to the Bengals at 25.5. Both lines are consistent with what we saw last week. Joe Burrow had a coming-out party in last year’s playoffs, and there’s some value in expecting another outstanding performance this year. Don’t be surprised if the Bengals make adjustments and pull away in the second half. Targeting the over makes a lot of sense in this Wild Card divisional showdown.

Best Bet: Over 40.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Bengals 28, Ravens 15