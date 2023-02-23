Aaron Rodgers Has Completed 'Darkness Retreat' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Aaron Rodgers has seen the light! Unfortunately for football fans waiting with bated breath, A-Rod has done so in a literal and not figurative fashion. According to Xuan Thai of ESPN, the polarizing quarterback has reportedly left his retreat location in southern Oregon.

The owner of Sky Cave Retreats, Scott Berman, revealed that Rodgers checked out of the darkroom on Wednesday. While vacation plans rarely make headlines, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has said he hopes to have a better idea of his future after the retreat. At this point, nobody besides his “inner circle” likely knows if he will return to the NFL next season.

Green Bay seems ready to hand the reins over to Jordan Love and move Rodgers to one of several interested teams. The Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans seem like the best fits but the one-time Jeopardy! guest host could end up back at Lambeau.

Oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook are leaning on the side that Rodgers will play in 2023. The 10-time Pro Bowler has the seventh-shortest odds to win MVP at +1600.