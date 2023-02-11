Aleksander Barkov Could Play Saturday for the Florida Panthers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Aleksander Barkov is more likely than not to play Saturday for the Florida Panthers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers official website reports.

Maurice said ?there?s a good chance? that Barkov plays tomorrow vs. #Avs.



?If he feels like he can go, he?ll go. He?s not too far off.? — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) February 10, 2023

Barkov missed the last game for the Panthers due to a hand injury. Barkov has had somewhat of a disappointing season, and injuries seem to be the reason why. His performance is also one of the reasons why the Panthers currently do not occupy a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Panthers sit in 10th place, one point behind the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins and two behind the Washington Capitals. The problem for the Cats is that the Penguins have four games in hand, the Capitals one, and the Buffalo Sabres, who are only two points behind, also have four games in hand. The fight for those wildcard spots in the East will be a dogfight and could come down to who makes the best addition by the trade deadline on March 3.