Astros Star Slugger Yordan Alvarez Dealing with Left Hand Discomfort by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports that Houston Astros star slugger Yordan Alvarez is nursing a sore left hand and will not take live batting practice during the early portion of spring training.

Alvarez dealt with lingering soreness in both hands last season, requiring a trip to the DL late in the year.

“I came into camp, and I spoke with the team,” said Alvarez. “It’s going to be something we’re going to monitor. I felt a little bit of discomfort, but it’s something we’re going to work on. I’m going to take the next couple of days off here like I did in the offseason to prepare, but it’s not going to be something that’s going to be an issue during the season.”

Alvarez added he hopes to resume swinging in a few days.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a monster year for the Astros in 2022, slashing .306/.374/.568 with 37 home runs and 97 RBI en route to a third-place finish in AL MVP voting. Alvarez launched three more long balls in the postseason, including a go-ahead blast in Game 6 of the World Series, as Houston captured its second title in franchise history.

The Astros are again the favorites to win it all this season, holding +600 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.