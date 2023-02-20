Braves SP Kyle Wright Plans to Be Ready for the Start of the Season by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago

Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (shoulder) plans to be ready for the start of the season.

It looks like Wright will miss out on most of spring training but seems on track to be in the rotation come April. Reports stated he received a cortisone injection and pushed back his offseason ramp-up in January by three weeks. For the Braves to repeat last season’s regular-season success, Wright must be healthy, as he is an integral part of one of the league’s best rotations. This is something to monitor in the coming weeks as we get closer to the start of spring training.

In 2022, Wright posted a 3.19 ERA with a league-leading 21 wins across 180.1 innings pitched in 30 starts.

