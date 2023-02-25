Cam Talbot Returned to Lineup Friday for Senators by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Cam Talbot returned to the crease Friday for the Ottawa Senators, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

DJ Smith – Talbot will start tonight. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 24, 2023

Talbot had been dealing with a lower-body injury that had kept him out of action since Jan. 25. His start Friday was his first since returning. However, the Senators didn’t do him any favors as they decided to start him versus one of the best teams in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes.

The offense also didn’t do him any favors by not scoring. Talbot stopped 26 of 29 shots in the 4-0 shutout loss. The Senators are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference but only nine points behind the New York Islanders in seventh place. While that may seem like a lot to overcome, remember that the Senators have five games in hand. The problem may not be the Islanders but the other four teams between the Sens and the Isles.