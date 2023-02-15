Canucks G Thatcher Demko Denies Trade Request: 'No Idea Where That Started' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko says he has no desire to leave the organization, despite rumors swirling he could be dealt before the March 3 trade deadline.

Addressing the media Tuesday, Demko admitted he is “a little frustrated” by some of the reports and was adamant he had not requested a trade.

“I’m on the sidelines, and I see that stuff popping up, but it’s not true. I’ll say that point blank,” said Demko. “I’ve seen a few things floating around, but I’ve never said that. Not even to my wife or anyone close to my circle. I have no idea where that started.”

The 27-year-old has been sidelined since December 1 with a lower-body injury and is in the second year of a five-year, $25 million contract. Demko struggled before his injury, posting a 3-10-2 record with a 3.93 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage.

