Cardinals' Kyler Murray Ahead of Schedule on ACL recovery? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Kyler Murray could be ahead of schedule for the Arizona Cardinals, Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com reports.

Murray had surgery for a torn ACL on Jan. 3, about three weeks after suffering the injury during a game versus the New England Patriots. The update on his status comes from Michael Bidwill, the team owner. It still doesn’t seem like Murray will be ready for training camp or to play in Week 1. The best-case scenario may be that instead of a return by midseason, perhaps Murray could be prepared to play during the first month of the season.

At this point, Colt McCoy is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Cardinals until Murray returns.