Cardinals Narrow HC Search to Lou Anarumo and Jonathan Gannon by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago

According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Arizona Cardinals “have focused their head coaching search” on Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Adding to this: a source told me that the Cardinals have focused their head coaching search on Gannon and Bengals DC Lou Anarumo.



The source also said Arizona could make a decision tonight. https://t.co/XpYCC27fL0 — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) February 13, 2023

New York Giants OC Mike Kafka is no longer in the running.

Anarumo has met with the Cardinals twice, while Gannon will interview with the team for the first time on Monday.

Arizona is the only club still without a head coach after the Indianapolis Colts announced the hiring of Eagles OC Shane Steichen as their new bench boss.

Gannon played a key role in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl run as the Eagles finished sixth in total DVOA (-9.7%) and eighth in points per game (20.2). Philly’s defense also recorded a league-high 78 sacks (including postseason), the third most in NFL history.

Whoever lands the job will be tasked with improving a porous Cardinals defense, which ranked 31st in points allowed per game and 21st in yards allowed per game during the 2022 campaign.

You can find the latest NFL odds over on FanDuel Sportsbook.