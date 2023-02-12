Cardinals Will Interview Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon Monday

by

3 hours ago

The Philadelphia Eagles remain keenly focused on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. But irrespective of the outcome,, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will already be looking ahead to next season when he rolls out of bed on Monday morning. 

Gannon has become a focal point in the Arizona Cardinals head coaching search and has an interview scheduled with the team on Monday. 

The Eagles’ offense gets a lot of credit for their success this season, but we can’t look past the defensive contributions. Gannon’s schemes helped Philadephia allow the fewest yards per game in the NFL, with the fourth-fewest points.

Moreover, this was the second consecutive year that Gannon’s unit finished in the top ten in total defense.

Now, Gannon is tasked with keeping Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense at bay. 

The betting odds continue to favor Philadelphia, as the NFC Champions are holding steady as -1.5 chalk, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related