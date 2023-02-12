Cardinals Will Interview Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon Monday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Philadelphia Eagles remain keenly focused on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. But irrespective of the outcome,, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will already be looking ahead to next season when he rolls out of bed on Monday morning.

Gannon has become a focal point in the Arizona Cardinals head coaching search and has an interview scheduled with the team on Monday.

The #AZCardinals are expected to interview #Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon following the Super Bowl, and the impressive young coach has emerged as a key candidate for Arizona?s head coach search, sources say. This will happen on Monday. pic.twitter.com/prb9pBcHrq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2023

The Eagles’ offense gets a lot of credit for their success this season, but we can’t look past the defensive contributions. Gannon’s schemes helped Philadephia allow the fewest yards per game in the NFL, with the fourth-fewest points.

Moreover, this was the second consecutive year that Gannon’s unit finished in the top ten in total defense.

Now, Gannon is tasked with keeping Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense at bay.

The betting odds continue to favor Philadelphia, as the NFC Champions are holding steady as -1.5 chalk, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.