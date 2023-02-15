Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

43 minutes ago

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15
Date: 02/15/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Chicago Bulls  Open +2.5   -110   O 230.5   -110   +118  
 Current +2.5   -106   231.5   -110   +118  
Indiana Pacers  Open -2.5   -110   U 230.5   -110   -138  
 Current -2.5   -114   231.5   -110   -136  
Projected Lineups:

Chicago Bulls

1. C  Nikola Vucevic   17.8 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
2. SG  Zach LaVine   23.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
3. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   10.0 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Alex Caruso   5.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. SG  Coby White   8.5 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

 

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   17.6 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. SF  Aaron Nesmith   9.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. PG  T.J. McConnell   7.8 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 ORL -4.5 225.5 100-91
Sat, Feb 11 CLE +6.5 220.0 97-89
Thu, Feb 09 BKN -2.5 227.0 116-105
Tue, Feb 07 MEM +9.5 231.0 104-89
Mon, Feb 06 SA -9.5 239.5 128-104

 

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 UTA +1.0 242.0 123-117
Sat, Feb 11 WAS +5.5 236.0 127-113
Fri, Feb 10 PHO -2.5 231.0 117-104
Wed, Feb 08 MIA +6.5 224.5 116-111
Sun, Feb 05 CLE +4.0 228.0 122-103
Betting Insights:

Chicago Bulls

  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 2-7 (.222) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • 2-8 (.200) against the spread on the road off a loss over their last 10 games
  • 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers on the road since the start of 2020/2021

Indiana Pacers

  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 5 games
  • 2-9 (.182) against the spread on the road off two or more days rest over their last 11 games
