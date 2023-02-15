Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15
Date: 02/15/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Chicago Bulls
|Open
|+2.5
|-110
|O 230.5
|-110
|+118
|Current
|+2.5
|-106
|231.5
|-110
|+118
|Indiana Pacers
|Open
|-2.5
|-110
|U 230.5
|-110
|-138
|Current
|-2.5
|-114
|231.5
|-110
|-136
Projected Lineups:
Chicago Bulls
|1.
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|17.8 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Zach LaVine
|23.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Ayo Dosunmu
|9.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Patrick Williams
|10.0 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Alex Caruso
|5.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Coby White
|8.5 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
Indiana Pacers
|1.
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|20.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists
|2.
|C
|Myles Turner
|17.6 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Buddy Hield
|17.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Bennedict Mathurin
|17.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Aaron Nesmith
|9.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|6.
|PG
|T.J. McConnell
|7.8 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Chicago Bulls
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|ORL
|-4.5
|225.5
|100-91
|Sat, Feb 11
|CLE
|+6.5
|220.0
|97-89
|Thu, Feb 09
|BKN
|-2.5
|227.0
|116-105
|Tue, Feb 07
|MEM
|+9.5
|231.0
|104-89
|Mon, Feb 06
|SA
|-9.5
|239.5
|128-104
Indiana Pacers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|UTA
|+1.0
|242.0
|123-117
|Sat, Feb 11
|WAS
|+5.5
|236.0
|127-113
|Fri, Feb 10
|PHO
|-2.5
|231.0
|117-104
|Wed, Feb 08
|MIA
|+6.5
|224.5
|116-111
|Sun, Feb 05
|CLE
|+4.0
|228.0
|122-103
Betting Insights:
Chicago Bulls
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 2-7 (.222) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
- 2-8 (.200) against the spread on the road off a loss over their last 10 games
- 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
Indiana Pacers
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 5 games
- 2-9 (.182) against the spread on the road off two or more days rest over their last 11 games