Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15

Date: 02/15/2023 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Chicago Bulls Open +2.5 -110 O 230.5 -110 +118 Current +2.5 -106 231.5 -110 +118 Indiana Pacers Open -2.5 -110 U 230.5 -110 -138 Current -2.5 -114 231.5 -110 -136

Chicago Bulls Projected Lineups: 1. C Nikola Vucevic 17.8 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists 2. SG Zach LaVine 23.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 3. PG Ayo Dosunmu 9.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 4. PF Patrick Williams 10.0 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 5. SG Alex Caruso 5.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists 6. SG Coby White 8.5 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists Indiana Pacers 1. PG Tyrese Haliburton 20.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists 2. C Myles Turner 17.6 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 3. SG Buddy Hield 17.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 4. SG Bennedict Mathurin 17.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 5. SF Aaron Nesmith 9.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 6. PG T.J. McConnell 7.8 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists

Chicago Bulls DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 ORL -4.5 225.5 100-91 Sat, Feb 11 CLE +6.5 220.0 97-89 Thu, Feb 09 BKN -2.5 227.0 116-105 Tue, Feb 07 MEM +9.5 231.0 104-89 Mon, Feb 06 SA -9.5 239.5 128-104 Last 5 Against The Spread: Indiana Pacers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 UTA +1.0 242.0 123-117 Sat, Feb 11 WAS +5.5 236.0 127-113 Fri, Feb 10 PHO -2.5 231.0 117-104 Wed, Feb 08 MIA +6.5 224.5 116-111 Sun, Feb 05 CLE +4.0 228.0 122-103