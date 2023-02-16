Clippers Get Permission To Have Talks With Russell Westbrook by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Clippers have received permission to begin negotiations with Utah Jazz point guard Russell Westbrook, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Los Angeles Clippers have begun conversations with Russell Westbrook, sources tell me and @LawMurrayTheNU. Clippers received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2023

If it wasn’t clear, this should seal any chance of Westbrook playing for the Utah Jazz. Los Angeles is in dire need of a point guard ahead of their playoff run, and this is likely their last chance at landing anyone notable with the deadline passed. Keep an eye out for any deal that is struck between the two sides over the weekend.

Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in 52 appearances this season. If the Clippers land Westbrook, expect both Terance Mann and Bones Hyland to take a back seat at the point guard spot and see less minutes within the rotation.

Los Angeles Clippers 2023 NBA Championship Odds

The Los Angeles Clippers currently have the fifth-shortest odds to win the 2023 NBA Championship at +1200 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.