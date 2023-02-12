Colts Targeting Eagles OC Shane Steichen as Next Head Coach by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Doug Marrone could have a few vacancies to fill on his coaching staff ahead of next season.

Both Philadelphia Eagles coordinators have been targeted in head coaching searches. Still, the Indianapolis Colts are intent on bringing in offensive guru Shane Steichen to take the reigns of their franchise.

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts have dismissed the other candidates they had interviewed and have honed in on Steichen.

The Indianapolis Colts have targeted Eagles? offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VgUa5YFXfa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2023

There’s no disputing Steichen’s credentials after the Eagles’ successful 2022 campaign. Philadelphia ended the regular season with the best record in the NFL and the third-best total offense. Additionally, the NFC Champions are tied for the best-scoring offense (playoffs included), averaging 28.7 points per game.

Although offseason rumblings are already starting to make headlines, the Eagles remain focused on getting past the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

