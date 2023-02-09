Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/09
Date: 02/09/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Denver Nuggets
|Open
|-6
|-110
|O 229
|-110
|-255
|Current
|-6.5
|-112
|231.5
|-110
|-240
|Orlando Magic
|Open
|+6
|-110
|U 229
|-110
|+210
|Current
|+6.5
|-108
|231.5
|-110
|+198
Projected Lineups:
Denver Nuggets
|1.
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|24.7 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon
|16.9 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|16.9 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|11.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|20.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Bruce Brown
|11.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
Orlando Magic
|1.
|PF
|Paolo Banchero
|20.2 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|2.
|SF
|Franz Wagner
|19.4 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
|3.
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|15.1 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Markelle Fultz
|12.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Cole Anthony
|12.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|9.0 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Denver Nuggets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 07
|MIN
|-8.0
|232.5
|146-112
|Sun, Feb 05
|MIN
|+8.5
|225.5
|128-98
|Sat, Feb 04
|ATL
|-10.0
|228.5
|128-108
|Thu, Feb 02
|GS
|-6.0
|236.0
|134-117
|Tue, Jan 31
|NO
|-7.0
|232.0
|122-113
Orlando Magic
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 07
|NY
|+1.5
|225.0
|102-98
|Sun, Feb 05
|CHA
|+2.0
|235.5
|119-113
|Fri, Feb 03
|MIN
|+5.5
|229.0
|127-120
|Wed, Feb 01
|PHI
|+10.5
|231.0
|105-94
|Mon, Jan 30
|PHI
|+10.0
|230.5
|119-109
Betting Insights:
Denver Nuggets
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Orlando Magic
- 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets since the start of 2020/2021
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 8-1 (.889) against the spread off a loss over their last 9 games
- 11-3 (.786) against the spread off a loss over their last 14 games