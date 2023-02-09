Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/09
Date: 02/09/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Denver Nuggets  Open -6   -110   O 229   -110   -255  
 Current -6.5   -112   231.5   -110   -240  
Orlando Magic  Open +6   -110   U 229   -110   +210  
 Current +6.5   -108   231.5   -110   +198  
Projected Lineups:

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   24.7 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists
2. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.9 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.9 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
4. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. PG  Jamal Murray   20.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
6. SG  Bruce Brown   11.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   20.2 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. SF  Franz Wagner   19.4 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
3. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.1 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. PG  Markelle Fultz   12.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   12.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. PG  Jalen Suggs   9.0 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 07 MIN -8.0 232.5 146-112
Sun, Feb 05 MIN +8.5 225.5 128-98
Sat, Feb 04 ATL -10.0 228.5 128-108
Thu, Feb 02 GS -6.0 236.0 134-117
Tue, Jan 31 NO -7.0 232.0 122-113

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 07 NY +1.5 225.0 102-98
Sun, Feb 05 CHA +2.0 235.5 119-113
Fri, Feb 03 MIN +5.5 229.0 127-120
Wed, Feb 01 PHI +10.5 231.0 105-94
Mon, Jan 30 PHI +10.0 230.5 119-109
Betting Insights:

Denver Nuggets

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Orlando Magic

  • 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets since the start of 2020/2021
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 8-1 (.889) against the spread off a loss over their last 9 games
  • 11-3 (.786) against the spread off a loss over their last 14 games
