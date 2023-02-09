Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/09

Date: 02/09/2023 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Denver Nuggets Open -6 -110 O 229 -110 -255 Current -6.5 -112 231.5 -110 -240 Orlando Magic Open +6 -110 U 229 -110 +210 Current +6.5 -108 231.5 -110 +198

Denver Nuggets Projected Lineups: 1. C Nikola Jokic 24.7 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists 2. PF Aaron Gordon 16.9 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists 3. SF Michael Porter Jr. 16.9 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 4. SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 11.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists 5. PG Jamal Murray 20.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists 6. SG Bruce Brown 11.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists Orlando Magic 1. PF Paolo Banchero 20.2 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 2. SF Franz Wagner 19.4 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists 3. C Wendell Carter Jr. 15.1 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 4. PG Markelle Fultz 12.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists 5. PG Cole Anthony 12.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 6. PG Jalen Suggs 9.0 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists

Denver Nuggets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 07 MIN -8.0 232.5 146-112 Sun, Feb 05 MIN +8.5 225.5 128-98 Sat, Feb 04 ATL -10.0 228.5 128-108 Thu, Feb 02 GS -6.0 236.0 134-117 Tue, Jan 31 NO -7.0 232.0 122-113 Last 5 Against The Spread: Orlando Magic DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 07 NY +1.5 225.0 102-98 Sun, Feb 05 CHA +2.0 235.5 119-113 Fri, Feb 03 MIN +5.5 229.0 127-120 Wed, Feb 01 PHI +10.5 231.0 105-94 Mon, Jan 30 PHI +10.0 230.5 119-109