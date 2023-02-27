Devils See Big Uptick in Stanley Cup Odds After Timo Meier Trade by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago

The New Jersey Devils made a big splash ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline, acquiring star forward Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks. After a surprise run in the regular season, the Devils’ front office rewarded their players by making a blockbuster deal. The Devils have young talent and the right mix of veterans, so adding a 26-year-old star forward to the fold made sense.

With their new addition, let’s dive into the Devils’ Stanley Cup odds and discuss if there’s value in their price on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

After sitting inside the top ten odds to win the Stanley Cup, the Devils saw a significant shift after their transaction with the Sharks. The Devils were at +1500 to win the Stanley Cup over the last week but have seen that bet down to +1200 after acquiring Meier. The +1200 odds have them tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the sixth-shortest odds to win Lord Stanley.

There are questions about whether the Devils can rise to the occasion when the goals dry up in the playoffs, and the games get more physical. New Jersey has a skill-filled roster, and the acquisition of Meier could pay dividends for a team that was missing a highly skilled big-body. Adding Meier to a forward group that includes Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Jesper Bratt could push the Devils even higher, while they already sit in the top five in goals scored and allowed per game.

The NHL’s Eastern Conference is a crap shoot at the moment. The Conference is stacked, with the six best records in the NHL all coming out of the East. Still, there’s no reason to believe the Devils shouldn’t be considered a serious threat to hoist Lord Stanley. New Jersey could even add more players ahead of the trade deadline, with one of the NHL’s best prospect pools working in their favor.

With multiple teams having close odds in the East and the Colorado Avalanche out West, it’s hard to make a definitive statement about the Devils’ price. However, the talent on this team is good enough for a sprinkle on the Devils to win the Stanley Cup, even if there’s uncertainty in the Conference.