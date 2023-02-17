Dodgers P Noah Syndergaard Showing Increase in Velocity by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

Is the man they call “Thor” getting back some of his thunder? According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard has shown an uptick in velocity during his early-spring training bullpen sessions.

Dave Roberts said Noah Syndergaard has already shown an uptick in velocity in bullpens compared to one?s he threw a year ago.



?There?s going to be a marked increase in velocity (this year), in our opinion,? Roberts said. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 17, 2023

“There’s going to be a marked increase in velocity (this year), in our opinion,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Syndergaard, who underwent Tommy John Surgery in March of 2020, averaged just 93.8 MPH on his fastball last season, five-six MPH slower than his All-Star form while a member of the New York Mets.

“Whatever I was doing last year was not the best version of me,” said Syndergaard. “I see no excuse as to why I can’t get back to 100 miles an hour, and even farther than that. It just doesn’t make sense. I don’t think there’s a baseball player in MLB that does what I do when it comes to the recovery and training and attention to detail.”

This will be Syndergaard’s first year in Dodger Blue after signing a one-year, $13 million contract with the team in the offseason.

