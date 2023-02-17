Eagles Want to Extend QB Jalen Hurts 'As Soon as Possible' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said he would like to sign star quarterback Jalen Hurts to a contract extension “as soon as possible.”

Hurts is eligible for a new contract, having completed his third NFL season. The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022, racking up 4,461 total yards and 35 touchdowns en route to a runner-up finish in MVP voting. Hurts continued his strong play in the postseason, leading the Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII, where they fell 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Oklahoma Sooner was spectacular on the game’s biggest stage, rushing for a Super Bowl QB record 70 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for 304 yards and an additional score.

“Obviously, we want to keep our best players here for the long term,” said Roseman. “And he’s certainly one of our best players. We’ll keep all the contract talks internal, but we’d definitely like to keep Jalen Hurts here long-term.”

Hurts’s next deal will likely pay him somewhere in the neighborhood of $45-$50 million annually.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Eagles holding the third-best Super Bowl LVIII odds at +900.