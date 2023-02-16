FanDuel Kick of Destiny Leads to Over $17 Million in Bonus Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Super Bowl LVII was one for the ages and saw plenty of bets throughout the game, highlighted by Rob Gronkowski and the Kick of Destiny.

In the second half of the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, there were many avenues bettors could have taken considering the variety of lines and odds available for the Super Bowl. Gronkowski and the Kick of Destiny was a popular route. Any FanDuel player that wagered five or more dollars on Super Bowl LVII received a bonus bet in their account, even though Gronkowski didn’t make the kick. When the final tally was counted, we learned that FanDuel upped its pledge of Bonus Bets for those who wagered five dollars or more on Super Bowl LVII, issuing more than $17 million worth of Kick of Destiny Bonus Bets. It was a big day for FanDuel, considering they gave more than $34 million in bonus bets and saw their first national Super Bowl commercial.

In addition to the Kick of Destiny, FanDuel saw massive traction throughout the game. A wide variety of bets were cast, and the sportsbook saw consistent action. Not only was the Super Bowl a significant success, it saw more than two million active players betting through the game, with FanDuel recording a record 50,000 bets per minute at its peak. With numbers like that, it’s evident this was a massive success for the company.

One bet highlighted by FanDuel revolved around the coin toss. “Tails never fails” paid out $250,000 to bettors after the coin toss landed on tails.

