Former NFL RB LeGarrette Blount on CBD Treatment: 'It's a Game Changer' by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago

Former running back LeGarrette Blount suffered more than his fair share of nicks and bruises across his 12 seasons in the National Football League. Following a career that included three Super Bowl championships, the 36-year-old has since started a CBD brand called LG’s Feel Good – a product geared towards athletes in managing pain, anxiety, and insomnia.

"It is a game changer for me" ?



3x Super Bowl Champ @LG_Blount joins @FerrallonGrid to talk about using CBD for Pain Management#RadioRow #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/V84sUFGGIT — SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) February 8, 2023

Appearing on Scott Ferrall’s Coast to Coast, Blount talked about the effectiveness of CBD and why it should be considered a viable treatment option.

“It is a game changer for me,” said Blount. “I started figuring out what it was last couple years of my career when guys started pointing it towards me. Considering the fact that guys wanna go out there and be available to play, so the best ability is availability in the NFL. So…if you need to take any kind of pill to be available and play, that’s what guys are gonna do. My inspiration is to get away from that.”

It will be interesting to see if more athletes, particularly football players, follow Blount’s path and the extent to which CBD becomes more commonly used across professional and amateur sports.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest Super Bowl LVII betting lines.