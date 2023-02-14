Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/14

Date: 02/14/2023 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Golden State Warriors Open +9 -110 O 230.5 -110 +320 Current +8.5 -114 228.5 -110 +290 LA Clippers Open -9 -110 U 230.5 -110 -405 Current -8.5 -106 228.5 -110 -360

Golden State Warriors Projected Lineups: 1. PG Jordan Poole 20.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists 2. SG Klay Thompson 21.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 3. PF Draymond Green 8.0 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists 4. SF Andrew Wiggins 17.1 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists 5. SG Donte DiVincenzo 8.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists 6. C Kevon Looney 6.8 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists LA Clippers 1. SF Kawhi Leonard 22.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 2. SF Paul George 23.3 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists 3. C Ivica Zubac 10.2 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 4. SF Norman Powell 16.9 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 5. C Mason Plumlee 12.2 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 6. PF Marcus Morris Sr. 12.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Golden State Warriors DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 WAS -3.5 234.0 135-126 Sat, Feb 11 LAL -5.5 235.5 109-103 Wed, Feb 08 POR +2.5 235.0 125-122 Mon, Feb 06 OKC -3.0 232.0 141-114 Sat, Feb 04 DAL -10.5 226.0 119-113 Last 5 Against The Spread: LA Clippers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Feb 10 MIL +2.0 228.5 119-106 Wed, Feb 08 DAL -8.0 220.5 110-104 Mon, Feb 06 BKN -8.5 221.5 124-116 Sat, Feb 04 NY -2.5 221.0 134-128 Thu, Feb 02 MIL +4.0 230.5 106-105

Golden State Warriors 9-19 (.321) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023

5-10 (.333) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023 Los Angeles Clippers Betting Insights: