Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

1 hours ago

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/14
Date: 02/14/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open +9   -110   O 230.5   -110   +320  
 Current +8.5   -114   228.5   -110   +290  
LA Clippers  Open -9   -110   U 230.5   -110   -405  
 Current -8.5   -106   228.5   -110   -360  
Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Jordan Poole   20.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   21.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. PF  Draymond Green   8.0 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
4. SF  Andrew Wiggins   17.1 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   8.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.8 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

 

LA Clippers

1. SF  Kawhi Leonard   22.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. SF  Paul George   23.3 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. C  Ivica Zubac   10.2 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. SF  Norman Powell   16.9 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. C  Mason Plumlee   12.2 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   12.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 WAS -3.5 234.0 135-126
Sat, Feb 11 LAL -5.5 235.5 109-103
Wed, Feb 08 POR +2.5 235.0 125-122
Mon, Feb 06 OKC -3.0 232.0 141-114
Sat, Feb 04 DAL -10.5 226.0 119-113

 

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 10 MIL +2.0 228.5 119-106
Wed, Feb 08 DAL -8.0 220.5 110-104
Mon, Feb 06 BKN -8.5 221.5 124-116
Sat, Feb 04 NY -2.5 221.0 134-128
Thu, Feb 02 MIL +4.0 230.5 106-105
Betting Insights:

Golden State Warriors

  • 9-19 (.321) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
  • 5-10 (.333) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023

Los Angeles Clippers

  • 9-17 (.333) against the spread at home off a loss over their last 27 games
Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

