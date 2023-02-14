Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/14
Date: 02/14/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Golden State Warriors
|Open
|+9
|-110
|O 230.5
|-110
|+320
|Current
|+8.5
|-114
|228.5
|-110
|+290
|LA Clippers
|Open
|-9
|-110
|U 230.5
|-110
|-405
|Current
|-8.5
|-106
|228.5
|-110
|-360
Projected Lineups:
Golden State Warriors
|1.
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|20.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Klay Thompson
|21.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Draymond Green
|8.0 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Andrew Wiggins
|17.1 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Donte DiVincenzo
|8.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
|6.
|C
|Kevon Looney
|6.8 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
LA Clippers
|1.
|SF
|Kawhi Leonard
|22.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|2.
|SF
|Paul George
|23.3 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
|3.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|10.2 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Norman Powell
|16.9 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
|5.
|C
|Mason Plumlee
|12.2 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Marcus Morris Sr.
|12.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Golden State Warriors
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|WAS
|-3.5
|234.0
|135-126
|Sat, Feb 11
|LAL
|-5.5
|235.5
|109-103
|Wed, Feb 08
|POR
|+2.5
|235.0
|125-122
|Mon, Feb 06
|OKC
|-3.0
|232.0
|141-114
|Sat, Feb 04
|DAL
|-10.5
|226.0
|119-113
LA Clippers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Feb 10
|MIL
|+2.0
|228.5
|119-106
|Wed, Feb 08
|DAL
|-8.0
|220.5
|110-104
|Mon, Feb 06
|BKN
|-8.5
|221.5
|124-116
|Sat, Feb 04
|NY
|-2.5
|221.0
|134-128
|Thu, Feb 02
|MIL
|+4.0
|230.5
|106-105
Betting Insights:
Golden State Warriors
- 9-19 (.321) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
- 5-10 (.333) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
Los Angeles Clippers
- 9-17 (.333) against the spread at home off a loss over their last 27 games