Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/25

Date: 02/25/2023 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Indiana Pacers Open +3.5 -110 O 232 -110 +134 Current +2.5 -112 232 -110 +116 Orlando Magic Open -3.5 -110 U 232 -110 -158 Current -2.5 -108 232 -110 -136

Indiana Pacers Projected Lineups: 1. PG Tyrese Haliburton 19.9 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists 2. C Myles Turner 18.0 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 3. SG Buddy Hield 17.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 4. SG Bennedict Mathurin 17.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 5. SF Aaron Nesmith 9.8 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 6. PG Andrew Nembhard 8.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists Orlando Magic 1. PF Paolo Banchero 19.7 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 2. C Wendell Carter Jr. 15.4 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 3. PG Markelle Fultz 13.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists 4. SF Franz Wagner 18.9 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 5. PG Cole Anthony 12.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 6. PG Jalen Suggs 9.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists

Indiana Pacers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Feb 23 BOS +8.0 233.0 142-138 Wed, Feb 15 CHI -3.0 228.5 117-113 Mon, Feb 13 UTA +1.0 242.0 123-117 Sat, Feb 11 WAS +5.5 236.0 127-113 Fri, Feb 10 PHO -2.5 231.0 117-104 Last 5 Against The Spread: Orlando Magic DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Feb 23 DET -8.0 229.5 108-106 Tue, Feb 14 TOR +7.5 221.0 123-113 Mon, Feb 13 CHI +4.5 225.5 100-91 Sat, Feb 11 MIA +1.5 213.5 107-103 Thu, Feb 09 DEN +5.0 230.5 115-104