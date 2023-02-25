Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/25
Date: 02/25/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Indiana Pacers
|Open
|+3.5
|-110
|O 232
|-110
|+134
|Current
|+2.5
|-112
|232
|-110
|+116
|Orlando Magic
|Open
|-3.5
|-110
|U 232
|-110
|-158
|Current
|-2.5
|-108
|232
|-110
|-136
Projected Lineups:
Indiana Pacers
|1.
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|19.9 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists
|2.
|C
|Myles Turner
|18.0 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Buddy Hield
|17.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Bennedict Mathurin
|17.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Aaron Nesmith
|9.8 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Andrew Nembhard
|8.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
Orlando Magic
|1.
|PF
|Paolo Banchero
|19.7 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|2.
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|15.4 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Markelle Fultz
|13.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Franz Wagner
|18.9 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Cole Anthony
|12.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|9.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Indiana Pacers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Thu, Feb 23
|BOS
|+8.0
|233.0
|142-138
|Wed, Feb 15
|CHI
|-3.0
|228.5
|117-113
|Mon, Feb 13
|UTA
|+1.0
|242.0
|123-117
|Sat, Feb 11
|WAS
|+5.5
|236.0
|127-113
|Fri, Feb 10
|PHO
|-2.5
|231.0
|117-104
Orlando Magic
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Thu, Feb 23
|DET
|-8.0
|229.5
|108-106
|Tue, Feb 14
|TOR
|+7.5
|221.0
|123-113
|Mon, Feb 13
|CHI
|+4.5
|225.5
|100-91
|Sat, Feb 11
|MIA
|+1.5
|213.5
|107-103
|Thu, Feb 09
|DEN
|+5.0
|230.5
|115-104
Betting Insights:
Orlando Magic
- 2-3 (.333) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Indiana Pacers
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023