Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

6 hours ago

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/25
Date: 02/25/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +3.5   -110   O 232   -110   +134  
 Current +2.5   -112   232   -110   +116  
Orlando Magic  Open -3.5   -110   U 232   -110   -158  
 Current -2.5   -108   232   -110   -136  
Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   19.9 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   18.0 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. SF  Aaron Nesmith   9.8 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   19.7 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.4 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
3. PG  Markelle Fultz   13.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
4. SF  Franz Wagner   18.9 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   12.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. PG  Jalen Suggs   9.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Feb 23 BOS +8.0 233.0 142-138
Wed, Feb 15 CHI -3.0 228.5 117-113
Mon, Feb 13 UTA +1.0 242.0 123-117
Sat, Feb 11 WAS +5.5 236.0 127-113
Fri, Feb 10 PHO -2.5 231.0 117-104

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Feb 23 DET -8.0 229.5 108-106
Tue, Feb 14 TOR +7.5 221.0 123-113
Mon, Feb 13 CHI +4.5 225.5 100-91
Sat, Feb 11 MIA +1.5 213.5 107-103
Thu, Feb 09 DEN +5.0 230.5 115-104
Betting Insights:

Orlando Magic

  • 2-3 (.333) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Indiana Pacers

  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related