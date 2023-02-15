Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley Eligible for Reinstatement by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ProFootballTalk, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley is eligible to apply for reinstatement on Wednesday.

The NFL suspended Ridley last March for â€œat leastâ€ one year after it was revealed he gambled on games during the 2021 campaign. The 28-year-old admitted to betting $1,500 over a five-day period in late November while away from the Atlanta Falcons due to mental health issues.

Ridley was ultimately given a fresh start. Jacksonville acquired the talented wideout at the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for draft compensation that could range from a second-round pick in 2024 to a sixth-rounder.

Atlanta selected Ridley 26th overall in the 2018 Draft. The former Alabama standout enjoyed a breakout season in 2020, tallying 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns en route to earning second-team All-Pro honors.

Assuming he is reinstated, Ridley will join a talented Jacksonville receiver room that features Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and veteran Marvin Jones Jr.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jags at +2500 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.