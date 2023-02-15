Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley Eligible for Reinstatement
According to ProFootballTalk, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley is eligible to apply for reinstatement on Wednesday.
The NFL suspended Ridley last March for â€œat leastâ€ one year after it was revealed he gambled on games during the 2021 campaign. The 28-year-old admitted to betting $1,500 over a five-day period in late November while away from the Atlanta Falcons due to mental health issues.
Ridley was ultimately given a fresh start. Jacksonville acquired the talented wideout at the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for draft compensation that could range from a second-round pick in 2024 to a sixth-rounder.
Atlanta selected Ridley 26th overall in the 2018 Draft. The former Alabama standout enjoyed a breakout season in 2020, tallying 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns en route to earning second-team All-Pro honors.
Assuming he is reinstated, Ridley will join a talented Jacksonville receiver room that features Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and veteran Marvin Jones Jr.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jags at +2500 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.