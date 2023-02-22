Knicks C Mitchell Robinson Practices on Wednesday by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (thumb) participated in team practice on Wednesday, per SNY.

Robinson hasn’t played in over a month, so this is a step in the right direction. We’ll learn more throughout the rest of the week about his availability, specifically for Friday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards. The Knicks would love to have his services back as they are clinging to the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference, the last seeding to avoid the play-in tournament.

Robinson has averaged 7.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 38 games. This will be something to monitor in the coming days as we await the 24-year-old’s official status. If he cannot go, expect Jericho Sims and Isaiah Hartenstein to continue seeing minutes at center.

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards Odds

The New York Knicks are currently 2.5-point underdogs and +120 on the moneyline against the Washington Wizards on Friday night, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.