LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/16
Date: 02/16/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|LA Clippers
|Open
|+1.5
|-106
|O 224
|-110
|+100
|Current
|+1
|-112
|224
|-110
|-108
|Phoenix Suns
|Open
|-1.5
|-114
|U 224
|-110
|-118
|Current
|-1
|-108
|224
|-110
|-108
Projected Lineups:
LA Clippers
|1.
|SF
|Kawhi Leonard
|22.3 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|2.
|SF
|Paul George
|23.2 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
|3.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|10.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|4.
|C
|Mason Plumlee
|12.2 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Terance Mann
|8.9 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Marcus Morris Sr.
|12.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
Phoenix Suns
|1.
|PG
|Chris Paul
|13.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 9.0 Assists
|2.
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|18.8 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Devin Booker
|26.8 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Josh Okogie
|5.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Torrey Craig
|7.9 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Damion Lee
|8.8 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
LA Clippers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 14
|GS
|-8.0
|229.0
|134-124
|Fri, Feb 10
|MIL
|+2.0
|228.5
|119-106
|Wed, Feb 08
|DAL
|-8.0
|220.5
|110-104
|Mon, Feb 06
|BKN
|-8.5
|221.5
|124-116
|Sat, Feb 04
|NY
|-2.5
|221.0
|134-128
Phoenix Suns
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 14
|SAC
|-2.5
|233.5
|120-109
|Fri, Feb 10
|IND
|+2.5
|231.0
|117-104
|Thu, Feb 09
|ATL
|+8.0
|227.5
|116-107
|Tue, Feb 07
|BKN
|-7.0
|224.5
|116-112
|Sat, Feb 04
|DET
|-5.0
|228.5
|116-100
Betting Insights:
LA Clippers
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
- 17-15 (.531) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
- 8-7 (.533) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
- 38-35 (.521) against the spread on the road since the start of 2021/2022
Phoenix Suns
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 14-9 (.609) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
- 2-3 (.400) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 17-12 (.586) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
- 42-35 (.545) against the spread at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022