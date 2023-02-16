LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/16
Date: 02/16/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open +1.5   -106   O 224   -110   +100  
 Current +1   -112   224   -110   -108  
Phoenix Suns  Open -1.5   -114   U 224   -110   -118  
 Current -1   -108   224   -110   -108  
Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Kawhi Leonard   22.3 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. SF  Paul George   23.2 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. C  Ivica Zubac   10.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
4. C  Mason Plumlee   12.2 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
5. SG  Terance Mann   8.9 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   12.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Phoenix Suns

1. PG  Chris Paul   13.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 9.0 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   18.8 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
3. SG  Devin Booker   26.8 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
4. SG  Josh Okogie   5.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   7.9 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. SG  Damion Lee   8.8 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 14 GS -8.0 229.0 134-124
Fri, Feb 10 MIL +2.0 228.5 119-106
Wed, Feb 08 DAL -8.0 220.5 110-104
Mon, Feb 06 BKN -8.5 221.5 124-116
Sat, Feb 04 NY -2.5 221.0 134-128

 

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 14 SAC -2.5 233.5 120-109
Fri, Feb 10 IND +2.5 231.0 117-104
Thu, Feb 09 ATL +8.0 227.5 116-107
Tue, Feb 07 BKN -7.0 224.5 116-112
Sat, Feb 04 DET -5.0 228.5 116-100
Betting Insights:

LA Clippers

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • 17-15 (.531) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
  • 8-7 (.533) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • 38-35 (.521) against the spread on the road since the start of 2021/2022

Phoenix Suns

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 14-9 (.609) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • 2-3 (.400) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 17-12 (.586) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • 42-35 (.545) against the spread at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

