LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/16

Date: 02/16/2023 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline LA Clippers Open +1.5 -106 O 224 -110 +100 Current +1 -112 224 -110 -108 Phoenix Suns Open -1.5 -114 U 224 -110 -118 Current -1 -108 224 -110 -108

LA Clippers Projected Lineups: 1. SF Kawhi Leonard 22.3 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 2. SF Paul George 23.2 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 3. C Ivica Zubac 10.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 4. C Mason Plumlee 12.2 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 5. SG Terance Mann 8.9 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists 6. PF Marcus Morris Sr. 12.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists Phoenix Suns 1. PG Chris Paul 13.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 9.0 Assists 2. C Deandre Ayton 18.8 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists 3. SG Devin Booker 26.8 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists 4. SG Josh Okogie 5.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 5. SF Torrey Craig 7.9 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 6. SG Damion Lee 8.8 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

LA Clippers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 14 GS -8.0 229.0 134-124 Fri, Feb 10 MIL +2.0 228.5 119-106 Wed, Feb 08 DAL -8.0 220.5 110-104 Mon, Feb 06 BKN -8.5 221.5 124-116 Sat, Feb 04 NY -2.5 221.0 134-128 Last 5 Against The Spread: Phoenix Suns DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 14 SAC -2.5 233.5 120-109 Fri, Feb 10 IND +2.5 231.0 117-104 Thu, Feb 09 ATL +8.0 227.5 116-107 Tue, Feb 07 BKN -7.0 224.5 116-112 Sat, Feb 04 DET -5.0 228.5 116-100